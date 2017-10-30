KPCC authorise Sonia Gandhi to select party president   

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday authorised AICC president Sonia Gandhi to select the state party president and also the AICC members from the state. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) passed a resolution authorising Gandhi to select the state party president and also the AICC members from Kerala, state returning officer Sudarshan Nachiappan told reporters after a general body meeting of the party.

He said the state unit has 33. 84 lakh party workers, he said.The state unit officially completed its enrolment process and also elected party leaders at four levels of the party organisational structure, Nachiappan said.

He added that the final list of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee would be released by the AICC along with the list of other states.

