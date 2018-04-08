KP Sharma Oli seeks Pantnagar varsity’s expertise to revolutionise agriculture in Nepal

The Nepalese Prime Minister (second from left) was conferred with the honorary title of Doctor of Science in the presence of Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: ANI) The Nepalese Prime Minister (second from left) was conferred with the honorary title of Doctor of Science in the presence of Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: ANI)

Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli today sought the research expertise of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in his endeavour to revolutionise agriculture in his country.

“Looking at what the Pantnagar University has done in the field of modernising agriculture in India, I think if the University and Nepal collaborate in the sector, agriculture in our country will get revolutionised through a technological boost,” Oli said addressing a special convocation of the University.

Describing India and Nepal as predominantly agricultural economies, he said though two-thirds of Nepal’s population depended on agriculture, the sector’s contribution to the country’s economy was not as significant.

Two agricultural universities have been set up in Nepal but expertise of research faculties of Pantnagar University and the Government of India will be needed to strengthen these institutions which are at a preliminary stage, Oli said.

The Nepalese Prime Minister was conferred with the honorary title of Doctor of Science at the convocation in the presence of Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Describing it as a historic day, the governor said it was a proud moment for him to welcome Oli. Expressing similar sentiments, the chief minister said India and Nepal, especially the border areas of Tanakpur and Dharchula, had much in common.

Making a strong pitch for better connectivity between Nepal and Uttarakhand, the chief minister said he wanted direct flight operations between Kathmandu and Dehradun.

Before attending the convocation, Oli took a round of the University campus, spoke to the teaching and research faculty and participated in a tree plantation drive in the premises.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App