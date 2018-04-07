Presents Latest News
K P Oli in India LIVE UPDATES: Nepal PM accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

K P Oli in India LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of his visit, the Nepal Prime Minister had said his trip would mainly focus on implementing the past agreements signed between Nepal and India rather than signing new ones.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 7, 2018 10:54:41 am
K P Oli in India LIVE UPDATES: The Nepal Prime Minister and his wife met PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan for ceremonial reception. (Express Photo by Praveen jJain

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit to India. The visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning, where he was welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Oli and Modi will hold bilateral talks later today. Oli’s visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.

Oli will attend a high-level conclave with top Indian leaders today including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Ahead of his visit, Oli had said his visit would mainly focus on implementing past agreements signed between Nepal and India, rather than signing new ones. “We want to maintain trustful (ties) with India and clear any suspicion in the bilateral relations,” Oli had said.

Oli took charge as Nepal’s prime minister for the second time in February.

10:54 (IST) 07 Apr 2018

Oli had earlier on Friday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and discussed "various dimensions of Nepal-India relations", according to the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi.

10:30 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Nepal PM Oli’s visit to Delhi signals a new equilibrium

Both domestic politics and regional dynamics have changed appreciably since Oli last visited New Delhi in 2016 when Nepal was under an undeclared border blockade by India. India felt slighted that Nepal’s major political parties, including Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal-Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), had failed to take New Delhi in confidence about the content of the new constitution. Nepal’s leaders, on the other hand, insisted that it was Nepal’s internal affair. 

10:20 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Oli accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya reached New Delhi on Friday

10:17 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Oli to focus on implementing past agreements

Pacts related to agriculture, research and development, education and training, exploring the possibility of inland water navigation upto Indian ports from Nepal, and expansion of Indian rail upto Kathmandu from the countries’ border have reportedly been agreed by the two sides.

10:12 (IST) 07 Apr 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to tell his Nepali counterpart K P Oli that he can award as many dam projects as he likes to China, but India will not be able to buy the energy produced. A senior official had earlier told to the Indian Express that Oli’s three-day visit will be couched in the niceties of diplomatic prose, but there will be no denying “India’s red lines.”

10:08 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
KP Oli will shortly  enter a high-level delegation talks with top leaders 

09:57 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
KP Oli to hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi

One of the key takeaways from Saturday’s bilateral meeting is going to pertain to the railways network, which will connect Indian cities with Kathmandu and beyond. A pact in this regard is expected to be signed, apart from some others pertaining to agriculture research, education and training.   Read Opinion |  Mutual respect is the key

 
09:49 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Nepal PM meets PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan

09:47 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
KP Oli calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli called on President Ram Nath Kovind.   Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his readiness to revise and update the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship between India and Nepal, and is likely to convey this to the visiting Prime Minister of Nepal K P Oli during their conversations, top sources have told The Indian Express.

09:43 (IST) 07 Apr 2018
Nepal PM KP Oli receives ceremonial reception

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.   Oli had told reporters at the Nepalese Embassy, "Nepal wants to be close with every neighbour and every friend." 

