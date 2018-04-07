K P Oli in India LIVE UPDATES: Nepal PM accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

K P Oli in India LIVE UPDATES: The Nepal Prime Minister and his wife met PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan for ceremonial reception. (Express Photo by Praveen jJain K P Oli in India LIVE UPDATES: The Nepal Prime Minister and his wife met PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan for ceremonial reception. (Express Photo by Praveen jJain

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit to India. The visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning, where he was welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Oli and Modi will hold bilateral talks later today. Oli’s visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.

Oli will attend a high-level conclave with top Indian leaders today including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Ahead of his visit, Oli had said his visit would mainly focus on implementing past agreements signed between Nepal and India, rather than signing new ones. “We want to maintain trustful (ties) with India and clear any suspicion in the bilateral relations,” Oli had said.

Oli took charge as Nepal’s prime minister for the second time in February.

