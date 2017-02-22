Kozhikode: Fire breaks out at SM Street market, 10 firetenders at the spot

Latest News
Kozhikode: Ten fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames.

A fire has broken out at Sweetmeat street or SM street (Mittayitheruvu) in Kozhikode, Kerala. At least 15 shops were gutted in the flames, according to ANI. Ten fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames. It was not immediately known if anyone suffered any injuries or what caused the fire in the market. More details are awaited.

Officials have not confirmed the reason for the fire. However, according to Mathrubhumi, the fire was triggered by the explosion of a gas cylinder in a textile shop. The fire spread to other nearby shops before tenders reached the spot. While the situation is under control, fire is still visible on the third floor of the shops.

Mittayitheruvu is a commercial hub at the heart of Kozhikode.

