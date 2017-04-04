Kozhikode: Electrification material train derails

The train derailed at 1.00 AM between Elathur and Koyilandy soon after it left Koyilandy station, said PRO of Palakkad division of Southern Railway. (Representational Image) The train derailed at 1.00 AM between Elathur and Koyilandy soon after it left Koyilandy station, said PRO of Palakkad division of Southern Railway. (Representational Image)

An electrification material train derailed near Koilandy, about 25 km from here early this morning, delaying services between Kannur and Kozhikode by nearly 90 minutes. The PRO of Palakkad division of Southern Railway said the train derailed at 1.00 AM between Elathur and Koyilandy soon after it left Koyilandy station.

However, there was no infringement of adjacent line, he said, adding a relief train has been ordered. Trains are now running on a single track in the section. The pro said it would take at least two hours to restore the track.

