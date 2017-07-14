Kovind symbolises a new and aspiring India: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik

Born in a poor family in a remote village in Utter Pradesh, Patnaik said, he (Kovind) rose to great heights as advocate on Record in the Supreme Court, a reputed leader in the Upper House of Parliament and the Governor of Bihar. (File photo) Born in a poor family in a remote village in Utter Pradesh, Patnaik said, he (Kovind) rose to great heights as advocate on Record in the Supreme Court, a reputed leader in the Upper House of Parliament and the Governor of Bihar. (File photo)

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind’s journey reposed faith in the Indian Constitution’s guarantee to every citizen to dream big. “Sri Kovindji symbolises a new and aspiring India. His journey reposes faith in our Constitution’s guarantee to every Indian to dream big irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” Patnaik tweeted after meeting Kovind at the state Assembly.

Born in a poor family in a remote village in Utter Pradesh, Patnaik said, he (Kovind) rose to great heights as advocate on Record in the Supreme Court, a reputed leader in the Upper House of Parliament and the Governor of Bihar.

“His journey from humble beginnings at a village in north India to being a candidate for the highest office in the country is a true reflection of the transition of modern India,” Patnaik stated while introducing him to the BJD MLAs and MPs.

“We are privileged to support the candidature of Shri Kovindji for the President of India,” Patnaik said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App