Kotkhai rape-murder case: Why is it taking so much time to resolve case, HC asks CBI

Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar) Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Reprimanding the CBI over delay in solving the Kotkhai rape and murder case, Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday served a notice to the CBI Director and asked him to file a personal affidavit by January 10, detailing reasons for delay and also explaining why it should be given more time to complete the investigations.

The High Court made these observations after the CBI lawyers tried to explain “some difficulties” in expediting the investigations.

During hearing on the case, Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma conveyed displeasure to the CBI over delay in the case, which triggered a massive public outrage.

The observations of the court came when the CBI submitted a status report giving no time-line to solve the case but sought more time to reach at conclusions on nine different angles being worked on. Last week, the CBI had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any person providing credible information relating to the case.

The bench indicted the CBI and told its counsel that the the case was linked to public sentiments, adding that the probe must be expedited to satisfy the public anger. “If there was need for more manpower or additional teams, the Director (CBI) should come forward and tell the court,” the bench said.

A 16-year-old school girl went missing on July 4 on her way back home. Her body was found in the forests at Halaila village two days later. Subsequently, her postmortem had confirmed that she was raped and killed to destroy evidence.

The Police SIT had arrested six persons in connection with the case, of which one died later in the custody. The violent protests that ensued led to the transfer of the case to the CBI. The agency then arrested nine police officials, including eight members of SIT in the custodial death case, but all accused are now on bail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App