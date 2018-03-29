Kotkhai rape, murder case: CBI tells court it has has vital leads, will file fresh status report by April 25

The CBI has booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company — Totem Infrastructure — for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks to the tune of over Rs 1,394 crore. The CBI has booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company — Totem Infrastructure — for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks to the tune of over Rs 1,394 crore.

Within 24 hours after the Himachal Pradesh High Court summoned the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Alok Kumar Verma in connection with the Kotkhai rape and murder case, the investigative agency informed the court it has got some clues and will file a fresh status report by April 25.

Hearing the CBI plea, a special bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma allowed the central investigative agency more time in the case but refused to recall its order summoning CBI director Alok Kumar Verma for the next hearing. The only relief granted by the court to CBI was allowing it to file a fresh status report giving clues about any breakthrough in the case and ensuring the presence of Alok Kumar Verma on May 9, instead of April 18 as per the earlier order.

Today’s development came after the CBI counsel filed an application in the court asking for an opportunity to make an important submission relating to investigations in the rape and murder of a 16-year old girl in Kotkhai in July 2017. The CBI counsel, Anshul Bansal, told mediapersons later, “We (CBI) have got some fresh leads. The court has given us time to file the report by April 25. We are hopeful that the accused will be before court by next date.”

On Wednesday, the court had expressed complete dismay and displeasure regarding CBI’s failure to make any headway in case, despite having granted sufficient time. The order read, “Perhaps the investigation agency is clueless in this case. Despite all facilitation, no fruitful result has come so far.” After Wednesday’s court order, the CBI leaped into action.

The class 10 girl of Mahasru government High School (Kotkhai) went missing on July 4 while returning from school. Her body was found on July 6 from Halaila forest. The medical reports confirmed rape. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by the then Inspector General (IG) Southern Range S Zahur Zaidi was setup to probe the case.

Six persons were arrested by the SIT, but one accused died in custody.

