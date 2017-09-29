Kotkhai rape-murder: After Zaidi, DSP Manoj Joshi hospitalised

Shimla: People staging a demonstration to demand justice for a 16-year-old school girl, who was raped and murdered in Kotkhai, in Shimla on Saturday. PTI Photo (PTI7_15_2017_000065B) Shimla: People staging a demonstration to demand justice for a 16-year-old school girl, who was raped and murdered in Kotkhai, in Shimla on Saturday. PTI Photo (PTI7_15_2017_000065B)

DSP Manoj Joshi, one of the accused in the custodial death of a Nepalese labourer arrested in Kotkhai rape and murder case, was admitted on Thursday to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here after he suddenly fell ill.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after Himachal Pradesh IGP Zahur Haidar Zaidi, another accused in the case, was admitted to the same medical facility on September 13 after he complained of chest pain.

Zaidi had headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Himachal Pradesh Police to probe the July 4 rape and murder of a school girl in Kotkhai area. He along with seven other police officials was arrested by the CBI in connection with the custodial death of Suraj Singh, one of the six accused in the case.

Singh, a 29-year-old labourer from Nepal, was allegedly killed by a co-accused at the Kotkhai police station in July, triggering a massive public outrage.

DSP Manoj Joshi is suffering from hernia, Senior Medical Superintendent Romesh said, adding that he has been admitted to the ICU and his condition is stable.

Zaidi and Joshi are among the eight policemen arrested on August 29 and have been remanded to judicial custody till October 3.

