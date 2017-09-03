Kotkhai rape custodial death: Arrested cops to be produced in court tomorrow

The CBI, which was later handed over the probe into the case by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, had on August 30 taken the eight arrested police officials to its headquarters in the national capital for questioning by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by it. (File) The CBI, which was later handed over the probe into the case by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, had on August 30 taken the eight arrested police officials to its headquarters in the national capital for questioning by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by it. (File)

The CBI will produce all the eight police officials arrested by it in the custodial death of an accused in the Kothkai rape and murder case, before a court here tomorrow, sources in the probe agency said today.

Inspector General of Himachal Pradesh Police Zahur Haidar Zaidi and seven other policemen were arrested by the CBI on August 29 in connection with the custodial death of Suraj Singh, a 29-year-old labourer from Nepal.

They were remanded to CBI custody till September 4. Singh, who was a suspect in the rape-and-murder of a minor school girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla in early July, was among six people arrested by the local police.

He was allegedly killed by a co-accused at the Kotkhai police station last month, triggering a massive public outrage. The Class X student had gone missing on July 4 and her naked body was recovered from Haliala forests in Kotkhai on July 6.

The CBI, which was later handed over the probe into the case by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, had on August 30 taken the eight arrested police officials to its headquarters in the national capital for questioning by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by it.

