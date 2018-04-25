Kotkhai rape case: Himachal High Court asks CBI to file affidavit by May 8

Kotkhai rape-murder case: Not fully convinced by the report, the high court said it will take a final call to summon the CBI director after he files an affidavit May 8. Kotkhai rape-murder case: Not fully convinced by the report, the high court said it will take a final call to summon the CBI director after he files an affidavit May 8.

The Himachal Pradesh High court on Wednesday ordered the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an affidavit in the Kotkhai rape and murder case by May 8. The order was passed after the CBI submitted its final status report informing the court about the arrest of one person in the case.

Earlier in the day, the lone accused was also produced in district and sessions court in Shimla, which remanded him to 14-days judicial custody. Also Read: CBI cracks Kotkhai rape case, arrests 25-year-old man after 100 per cent DNA match

In its 12-page status report, submitted in a sealed cover before the special bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma, the investigative agency claimed to have cracked the case and arrested an accused on the basis of forensic evidence. The report, however, did not mention if more arrests were expected in the case.

Not fully convinced by the report, the court said it will take a final call to summon the CBI director after he files an affidavit May 8.

During the hearing, the court took a serious objection to selective leakages of the investigations to the media even before filing of the status report.

“We know what’s in the status report you gave us in the sealed cover. We may not open it as everything has come in the newspapers,” said the bench.

When the CBI counsel persuaded the bench to read the report and also drew attention to certain paragraphs, the bench insisted on summoning the CBI director but later allowed the filing of an affidavit by him.

The CBI, however, informed the bench that it will file the chargesheet by July 11 – within 90 days of the arrest of the accused.

Earlier last month, the high court had set April 25 as the deadline for the CBI to show substantial progress in the case which had remained a mystery for past 10 months.

