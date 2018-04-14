Kotkhai rape case: CBI makes first arrest, suspect sent to custody till April 25

The case was handed over to CBI in July 2017. (Representational) The case was handed over to CBI in July 2017. (Representational)

Nearly nine months after the heinous Kotkhai rape and murder case, the CBI managed its first breakthrough and arrested a suspect on Saturday. Confirming the arrest, a spokesperson for the agency said that the man was sent to CBI custody till April 25. However, the agency declined to identify the suspect and said, “He was not among five, who were arrested by the police SIT on July 13.”

The arrest comes amid the closing in of the deadline set by the Himachal Pradesh High Court to submit a progress report by May 25. The probe is being monitored by the Court. “We will disclose his identity in the next status report, which will be filed in the court next week as per the court’s orders,” the agency said.

The investigations of the case in which a 16-year-old girl was brutally raped and then murdered was handed over to the CBI after large-scale violence and protests in areas of Kotkhai, Theog and Shimla. The outrage resulted after the death of one of the suspects in Police custody on the night of July 18-19. While the investigating agency had arrested nine policemen, including IGP-rank officer Zahur Zaidi, who was heading the SIT, former SP (Shimla) D W Negi and DSP (Theog) Manoj Joshi in the custodial death case, it was yet to make any headway in the rape and murder case.

Earlier, five out of six persons, which the SIT had arrested included Ashish Chauhan (29), Rajender Singh alias Raju (32), Subash Singh Bisht (42), Lokjan alias Chottu (19), Deepak alias Deepu (38). All of them have already been released on bail by the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd