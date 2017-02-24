Kota scuffle: Guilty will not be spared, says Rajasthan BJP chief

BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Ashok Parnami Friday said appropriate action will be taken against those guilty for the Monday’s scuffle between the policemen and the party workers in Kota. After visiting the party workers who suffered injuries in police action in Kota, Parnami told reporters, “Those who are guilty will not be spared.”

State agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini said a detailed report will be forwarded to the chief minister after feedback on the issue is collected. A scuffle had broken out between an MLA, party workers and police personnel on Monday after a BJP worker’s vehicle was issued a challan in Kota.

The BJP MLA’s husband allegedly slapped an SHO following which the police resorted to force and baton charged the party workers, who had assembled around the police station to protest against the issuance of challan. As many as five FIRs were registered by both the sides after the incident while the Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) shunted five policemen including the inspector to police lines.