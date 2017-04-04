Kota: Deputy jailor arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 12,500

The deputy jailor of Kota central Jail has been arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 12,500 from relatives of a jail inmate through a middleman, an official said on Tuesday. Batti Lal Meena, the deputy jailor, was arrested last night from outside the prison premises while accepting the bribe from a middleman, Additional Superintendent of Police of ACB, Thakur Chandrasheel, said here. The middleman has also been arrested, he said.

During a search at the jail official’s residence, Rs 85,000 in cash, high-price liquor bottles, jewelry, costly gift items were seized, Chandrasheel said. The deputy jailor allegedly used to take bribes from the kin of jail inmates for providing them certain facilities and for not harassing or torturing them in prison, he said.

Immediately after his arrest, Meena complained of chest pain, following which he was admitted to a hospital where is under medical observation, the ASP said. Another middleman, identified as Imran, whose name surfaced during initial investigation, was also detained this morning, Chandrasheel said.

The accused deputy jailor is yet to be interrogated as he is currently under medical observation. He would be produced before an ACB court once the initial probe is over, the ASP said.

