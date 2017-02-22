Kota clash: 5 FIRs filed, cops shifted

Six policemen were transferred while five cross FIRs were lodged a day after BJP members clashed with them over a traffic challan issued to a party worker. Ramganj Mandi MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal and her supporters had clashed with the police allegedly over a traffic violation. The supporters stoned Mahaveer Nagar police station. The MLA’s husband, Narendra Meghwal, had also allegedly slapped the police station’s Station House Officer (SHO). As the clash escalated, police resorted to lathicharge and detained the MLA, her husband and some party workers.

“We sent the SHO and five other policemen to line haazir. Also, two FIRs were lodged; one by a lady sub-inspector who was manhandled while she was performing her duties outside the police station, and the second by the SHO against the MLA’s husband for slapping,’’ Kota SP Sawai Singh Godara said.

“The matter is such that it needs thorough investigation to determine who was at fault and hence a senior officer will investigate the incident,” Godara said, adding that the MLA, her husband and one of their supporters filed three FIRs against policemen.