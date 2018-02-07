Koregaon Bhima violence: Warrant against Hindutva leader

Last month’s violence had left one person dead, several injured; there were multiple acts of arson. Last month’s violence had left one person dead, several injured; there were multiple acts of arson.

A court in Pune on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against pro-Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, who is facing charges of orchestrating violence in villages near Pune during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

Ekbote, 60, was booked in the case along with another pro-Hindutva leader, Sambhaji Bhide, 85.

Asked about Bhide, a senior police officer said, “What we had in our hands till now, in terms of concrete leads, has resulted in an arrest warrant for one suspect (Ekbote). Probe on the second suspect (Bhide) is in progress.”

An officer said Ekbote is on the run. Last month’s violence had left one person dead, several injured; there were multiple acts of arson.

The FIR against Ekbote and Bhide was filed by Dalit activists at Pimpri police station, and later sent to Pune Rural Police. The complainant, Anita Ravindra Salave (39), a resident of Kalewadi and member of Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, had claimed that she had seen Bhide and Ekbote in the area where violence had taken place. Ekbote had tried to secure anticipatory bail, but failed in both sessions court and later in High Court.

