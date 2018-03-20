Koregaon Bhima violence: Three held for bid to blacken Ekbote face in court premises

Milind Ekbote in Pune on Monday . Sandip Daundkar Milind Ekbote in Pune on Monday . Sandip Daundkar

Three people were arrested on Monday for an attempt to blacken the face of Milind Ekbote, an accused in the Koregaon Bhima violence case, on the Shivajinagar court premises. The incident took place after police produced Ekbote, a leader of Samastha Hindu Aghadi, in court. After special judge Prahlad Bhagure extended Ekbote’s police custody by two days, Sanjay Haridas Waghmare (40), a Dalit associated with an outfit called Ganimi Kava Yuva Seva Sangh, threw black colour at Ekbote, some of which landed on him. Waghmare also tried to attack Ekbote, but police nabbed him and put him under arrest. Two persons who allegedly helped him were arrested too.

Police said Waghmare was booked in a case of murder and illegal possession of arms in 2010 and a forgery case lodged in 2016. Violent clashes had broken out between Dalit and Maratha groups on January 1, when thousands of Dalits gathered in Perne to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. One person was killed and hundreds were injured in the clashes. Ekbote faces charges of inciting the violence.

