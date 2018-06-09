Koregaon Bhima violence: Police release images of four suspects in murder case

Violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima where in many vehicles torched and buildings stonned on January 1. (Express File Photo) Violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima where in many vehicles torched and buildings stonned on January 1. (Express File Photo)

The state criminal investigation department (CID) on Friday released a video and photographs of four suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Rahul Phatangade, who was killed at Sanaswadi on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road during the clashes in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1. The four suspects were identified from video footage of the incident, which was obtained during the investigation, Superintendent of CID, Pune, P P Akkanavaru, said at a press conference on Friday.

“We tried to identify the suspects, but no leads have been obtained about them so far. So, we are releasing the images of the suspects,” said Akkanavaru. “We appeal to citizens, who have any information about these suspects, to come forward and give information to the police. The names of these citizens will not be disclosed and rewards will also be given to those who come up with crucial inputs,” he said.

Phatangade, a member of the Maratha community and resident of Sainath Nagar in Sanaswadi, was allegedly cornered by a mob and then beaten to death on January 1. An FIR in this case was lodged at the Shikrapur police station. Pune Rural Police had arrested three suspects, all of them residents of Pargaon Sudrik village in Ahmednagar district.

The three were arrested on the basis of video footage of the clashes, obtained during the probe, said police. Later, the investigation in the case was handed over to the state CID. While Phatangade was killed, several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence during the event in Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

