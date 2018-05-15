Koregaon Bhima: Probe commission visits war memorial, Vadhu Budruk village

The commission, set up by the government in February, had made an appeal recently to those who are directly or indirectly related to the incident to contact them with statements pertaining to the incident and its aftermath. (Express photo) The commission, set up by the government in February, had made an appeal recently to those who are directly or indirectly related to the incident to contact them with statements pertaining to the incident and its aftermath. (Express photo)

The two-member commission set up by the government to probe the Koregaon Bhima violence on January 1 visited the war memorial in Koregaon Bhima and adjacent Vadhu Budruk village on Monday.

The commission, set up by the government in February, had made an appeal recently to those who are directly or indirectly related to the incident to contact them with statements pertaining to the incident and its aftermath. In the appeal published in major newspapers, the committee has sought to know from persons who were affected by the incident, acquainted with it in any form and other concerned citizens, organisations and political parties.

The commission headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel with former state Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick as a member was formed in February 2018 under the Commissions of Inquiry Act (1952) to investigate the matter. “The commission visited the Jayastambh (war memorial) in Koregaon Bhima, the Vadhu Budruk village and some other places on Monday,” said a police officer.

The commission had said in the advertisement that statements have to be either submitted in person or through post within one month of publication of the appeal. The statement should be in the form of sworn affidavits made before a notary or a judicial magistrate (first class).

The commission has been given a deadline of four months since its formation to probe the reasons behind the violence and fix responsibility. The role of the local administration and the police in responding to the violence has to be looked into as well. The violence had occurred during the bicentennial event to commemorate the Bhima Koregaon battle. One person and several others were injured in the violence which had led to widespread protests across Maharashtra.

