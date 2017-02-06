Koraput blast: Odisha government suspends senior cop

The bodies were carried in coffins to Koraput town where senior officials paid their last respects. The bodies were carried in coffins to Koraput town where senior officials paid their last respects.

The Odisha government on Sunday suspended an assistant commandant of Odisha State Armed Police for dereliction of duty that led to the death of eight policemen in last week’s landmine blast near Sunki area of Koraput district.

Home department’s Special Secretary Lalit Das said Assistant Commandant Gopabandhu Tripathy was suspended after he was found to be prima facie responsible for sending the 13-member team in a police van instead of a private vehicle to Angul district, which made them sitting ducks for the Maoists. The victims were newly recruited assistant drivers who were on their way to the Police Training College in Angul district. Besides killing eight policemen, the blast left five personnel seriously injured.

In yet another decision, the state government on Sunday announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each of the injured policemen, who are being treated at a Visakhapatnam hospital.