Maratha reservation high on our agenda now: Maratha Kranti Morcha

Maratha community members pay tribute to the victim near CST in Mumbai on Wednesday. Prashant Nadkar Maratha community members pay tribute to the victim near CST in Mumbai on Wednesday. Prashant Nadkar

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has decided to pursue its demand for “Maratha reservation” after expressing satisfaction over the court verdict in the Kopardi case. The organisation that launched 58 silent rallies to protest the Kopardi incident said its two major demands, which would require legal and constitutional intervention are, Maratha reservation and curbing the misuse of the atrocities act.

The MKM had submitted an 11-point charter of demands before the state government. After the 58 rallies between August 2016 and August 2017, almost nine of the demands have been met.

The Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Mahasangh general secretary and MKM’s convenor, Rajendra Kondane told The Indian Express: “At this moment, our concern relates to two major issues. The first is Maratha reservation. The second is stopping the misuse of atrocities act against our community. Neither are we planning street agitation at this moment, nor can we expect the same response from the people as witnessed in the silent rallies.”

The demands mentioned in the list were death sentence in Kopardi killing, loan waiver, Maratha reservation, higher compensation to farmers for land acquisition for public projects, fee concessions to students in education, hostels and boarding, stop misuse of atrocities act against community, easy access to caste certificates to Maratha-Kunbhi, justice to Marathas in job promotions, Shivaji Statue at Arabian Sea and strengthening the working in Annabhau Sathe Arthik Mahamandal.

An MKM official said: “The Maratha agitation’s premise was anger against the brutal killing of a young innocent girl in Kopardi. The response to the agitation was to voice the anger against the incident. We have welcomed the court verdict that awarded death sentence to all three convicts.”

Another senior MKM leader who had played a role in financing the agitation said: “ Maratha reservation is a critical and controversial issue. But all political parties, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP, are unanimously supporting the quota. Therefore, any public protest would mean an all-party street show against a faceless rival.”

Last year, the ruling BJP in its state executive meeting adopted a resolution supporting 16 per cent quota for Maratha community. The state cabinet has also given the approval for reservation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured an MKM delegation that the government has initiated all measures necessary to strengthen the case in favour of Maratha reservation legally. A 1,200-page document has been submitted in the court to explain how Marathas should be considered for reservation.

Maratha community constitute 30 per cent of the state population. A ministerial group has been set up to review regularly the progress of the Maratha community. An MKM functionary based in Marathwada said: “The Rs 800 crore assistance given by the state government to promote education and employment have worked in favour of Marathas. The Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Yojna extended to 605 courses and 50 per cent concessions in fees has helped Maratha students pursuing higher and professional courses.” All benefits given to OBCs have been extended to the Marathas.

