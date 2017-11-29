Kopardi rape and murder case: Maharashtra court likely to pronounce quantum of punishment today

On July 13, 2016, the three accused had brutally raped and murder a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi village in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district. (Representational image) On July 13, 2016, the three accused had brutally raped and murder a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi village in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district. (Representational image)

The Ahmednagar district sessions court is expected to pronounce quantum of punishment for the three convicts in the Kopardi rape and murder case on Wednesday. The court had on November 18, theld main acused Jitendra Babubal Shinde alias Pappu (21) and co-accused Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Bhailume (28) guilty in the case. READ MORE

On November 21, arguing over the quantum of punishment, advocate Prakash Aher, who represented accused Nitin Bhailumi in the case, had sought leniency for Bhailume on the grounds that he was a student, comes from a poor and Dalit family and is the only support for his parents. ALSO READ | Two tales of two very different murder trials, a Dalit and a Maratha

Massive protests by the Maratha community had erupted across the state after the incident, demanding capital punishment for all three. It also created strong political ripples with the Opposition Congress and the NCP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on moral grounds.

