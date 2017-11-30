Kopardi rape and murder case: CM Fadnavis hails sentence, says crimes against women will not be tolerated

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

Praising the judiciary for delivering the verdict in the Kopardi rape-murder case in record time, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the death sentence awarded to the three convicts in the case will send a stern message to criminals and strengthen the confidence of people in the judicial system. Atrocities against women will not be tolerated in Maharashtra, said the chief minister.

Leaders cutting across party lines also welcomed the death sentence awarded to the three convicts on Wednesday by the Ahmednagar court. The 15-year-old girl was raped and murdered by three men in Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district on July 13, 2016. Terming the brutal murder the young girl in Kopardi by the three men as barbaric, the chief minister said: “The verdict has been delivered in record time. There were attempts by lawyers of the accused to delay the process. Twice, the court had fined them for the delay.” Fadnavis also appreciated the work of investigating officers and the prosecution lawyers in the case.

Considering the sensitivity of the case and the resolve to deliver results within time, the government had appointed noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case.

Leaders across the political spectrum also welcomed the verdict.

Former Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse Patil said: “Justice has prevailed. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim who have gone through such a painful phase.” Maharashtra Women’s Commission president Vijaya Rahatkar said: “The fast track trial ensuring death sentence to the accused shows Maharashtra is governed by law and order.”

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan said: “The court verdict is welcome. The brutal act deserved harshest punishment.” NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare described the verdict as historic and said it ensured justice. “The death sentence to the accused should hopefully curb the criminal mindset that indulged in such a heinous act,” he said.

Shiv Sena senior leader Neelam Gorhe, welcoming the verdict, said: “The verdict will give a sense of relief and support to victimised girl students, their family members and the numerous affected women in the state.” NCP MP Supriya Sule, expressing satisfaction over the verdict, said: “Our victim sister has finally received justice. The punishment will help to keep criminal tendencies under control.”

