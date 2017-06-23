Kopardi case: Defence seeks nod to examine Ujjwal Nikam

The locked houses of the three accused in Kopardi. (Express Photo) The locked houses of the three accused in Kopardi. (Express Photo)

The defence lawyers in the Kopardi gangrape and murder case have sought permission from the court to examine prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and five other persons as defence witnesses.

Defence lawyers Balasaheb Khopade and Vijayalakshmi Khopade, who represent accused Santosh Bhawal (36), on Thursday submitted six names before Sessions Judge Suvarna Kewale at Ahmednagar court, seeking permission to examine them as defence witnesses.

According to Khopade, the list includes advocate Ujjwal Nikam. The court has asked Nikam and others to file their response.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App