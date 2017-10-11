Mamata Banerjee sacks Jhargram district TMC chief for being ‘inactive’

The party’s West Midnapore district president Ajit Maity has been given additional charge of Jhargram district, while Mahato has been relegated to the post of Trinamool’s working president in Jhargram. (Source: PTI) The party’s West Midnapore district president Ajit Maity has been given additional charge of Jhargram district, while Mahato has been relegated to the post of Trinamool’s working president in Jhargram. (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday removed party leader Churamoni Mahato from the TMC Jhargram district president post after receiving reports that he was being inactive in initiating party activities.

The move came hours after Mamata, while chairing an administrative meeting in Jhargram, openly reprimanded Mahato for being allegedly ineffective in reaching out to people. Mahato is also the state minister for backward classes welfare. He has not, however, been removed from that post.

The party’s West Midnapore district president Ajit Maity has been given additional charge of Jhargram district, while Mahato has been relegated to the post of Trinamool’s working president in Jhargram. The decision was taken at a party meeting held after an administrative and a public meeting attended by Mamata.

Mahato is known to be close to suspended Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy. There were speculations that Mahato has been removed because of his close proximity with Roy. Sources said the party is determined to put up a good electoral performance in next year’s panchayat polls, and the decision to remove Mahato was a step in that direction.

Earlier, during the administrative meeting, Mamata said: “Why do I receive so many complaints from here? Welfare of Jhargram is my priority. Are you (Mahato) not doing your work properly? If you sit at home and do not interact with the people then how will we work? I have information that you are not working properly. I would request you to hit the streets and address issues faced by the people. Be effective while working for the people.”

On April 4, Mamata had declared Jhargram the 22nd district of the state. After six months, Mamata in the capacity of being the chief minister held an administrative meeting to review the progress of the district. The chief minister was, however, not satisfied with the progress and pulled up government officials. “Do your work timely. Complete government projects in time. If you fail to discharge your duties properly, then you have to take responsibility. I have come to visit the district because you are not doing your work properly. I want all the projects to finish in time and do not want to hear complaints regarding this,” she told officials. Mamata also directed the district magistrates to hold regular meetings with the BDOs.

Later, while addressing a public meeting, Mamata lauded the efforts of the people in Jhargram for foiling attempts to create communal tension during the festive season. “I want to congratulate the people Jhargram for preventing attempts to create communal tension. They have stood for unity and communal harmony. People of Bengal have foiled conspiracies to create communal unrest in the state,” she said without taking name of any party or person.

The chief minster further said that she believed in the religion which speaks of humanity.

“Religion teaches humanity. Religion teaches to unite people and not create division among them. Religion teaches not to ignite fire but to but to douse it. Religion teaches to love people and believe in humanity,” she added. As per PTI, without naming any political party, Mamata said conspirators had tried to destabilise law and order in the Darjeeling hills, but failed to succeed. “People in the Hills foiled their plan to vitiate the atmosphere. Darjeeling is now peaceful,” PTI quoted Mamata as saying.

