Kolkata: Woman molested in bar at Park Street

When the woman’s husband tried to intervene, he too was beaten up.(Representational Image) When the woman’s husband tried to intervene, he too was beaten up.(Representational Image)

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman and mother of a two-month-old was allegedly molested and beaten up at an upscale nightclub at Park Street in Kolkata on Sunday night by four men who were in an inebriated condition. When the woman’s husband tried to intervene, he too was beaten up, police said, adding that the four men — including Devvrat Poddar, the director of Kolkata-based Teloijan Tea Company Limited — were allegedly angry with the couple for “entering their reserved private space, which they had booked at the nightclub”.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged: “We went to M Bar on Park Street…There was a reserved space where two of our friends were waiting. We went to meet them when Devvrat Poddar got angry because we were in his ‘private’ reserved area. He was drunk and touched my breasts and pushed me on the floor. Even after I fell on the floor, he hit me. When my husband came to save me, Devvrat Poddar hit my husband also.” “There were other people involved in touching me inappropriately,” she added.

The four have been booked under for assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty and other sections of the IPC. At present, Devvrat is absconding. Police said they are in the process of identifying the other accused. A source said while one has been identified as the son of a jute mill owner, the others were Delhi-based businessmen. The woman’s family said that they were being harassed to “retract the case”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now