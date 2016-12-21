Kolkata: Woman dies a week after wedding; husband, in-laws booked for dowry

Seven days after her wedding, a 28-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ home in Baguihati on Monday. The husband and in-laws, who had alleged that she committed suicide, have been booked on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, who has alleged that she was murdered for dowry.

The Burman family of Sodepur, North-24 Parganas, had fixed the marriage of their daughter Kajal, who had completed her Master’s in political science, with Lincon Das, an engineer from Baguihati. According to Kajal’s family, they had spoken to her on Monday for 15 minutes, when she told them she was cooking a meal for her in-laws. “We had a word with her and she was doing fine. As per tradition, she was supposed come home on Tuesday, so we had been preparing to welcome her home for the first time since her wedding. Around 7 pm on Monday, her husband called and said that Kajal has been taken to a hospital after she fell unconscious. We rushed to the hospital and found her dead. She could never commit suicide. This morning, our family was so excited that she would be coming home, and now, we are taking home her body,” Kajal’s brother-in-law Tanmoy Mazumdar told The Indian Express.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by Kajal’s brother Tapan Burman on Tuesday, after which her husband Lincon, father-in-law Narayan Chandra Das and mother-in-law Krishna Das were booked under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death) of IPC. “They were produced before Barasat court and remanded to four days’ police custody. We will interrogate them,” said an official.

Prima facie, it appeared that the victim had been strangled, said police. “Her body had a mark on the neck. But it is too early to conclude anything. The case is being investigated and things will be clearer after the post-mortem report,” said an officer.

”Kajal’s in-laws had demanded Rs 1 lakh, which we had paid them in cash. Like any other family, we had also gifted them furniture. Till the reception, everything was fine. After that, Kajal started indirectly telling us that there were issues and that she wasn’t happy. We knew they wanted Rs 10 lakh. We thought we will sit with them and mutually solve the matter. but perhaps it was too late,” Kajal’s brother told Express.

“It was evident that she wasn’t happy. Several restrictions were imposed on her. Even when wanted to talk to us, she had to use her husband’s phone. We knew things were not fine, but we had no clue that it was this bad, or else we would have called off the marriage long ago,” said her brother-in-law.