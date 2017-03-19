Kolkata: Tension in govt hospital after kin of deceased patient attack junior doctors

The husband and daughter of the deceased at the hospital on Saturday. (Source: Express) The husband and daughter of the deceased at the hospital on Saturday. (Source: Express)

TENSION PREVAILED at the government-owned Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after the relatives of a patient, who died during treatment, attacked junior doctors. Following this, the doctors allegedly refused to hand over the body to the family members, demanding that action be taken against them.

The relatives of deceased, Papri Mukherjee (33), who was brought to the hospital with breathing problems on Friday, also claimed that the doctors had locked three members of the family into a room. The three were reportedly released only after the police intervened and took them away, said sources.

“A junior doctor was slapped and beaten up by the relatives… another doctor who tried to intervene was also attacked. Following this, junior doctors did not allow three relatives of the patient to leave a room,” said an intern doctor.

S Mukherjee, Papri’s husband, said: “She died around 3.30 am on Saturday. When we asked the doctors what went wrong, they did not give us a proper reply. Some people might have lost patience and indulged in a fight… I am not aware of it. But when I went to take the body, the doctors refused to hand it over. Around 12.30 pm, we finally got the body.”

The hospital authorities, however, denied the allegations. “The allegations are not correct. There was some delay in issuing the death certificate. In fact, after we released the body, the family refused to take it and started protesting. They were demanding that the three people who had beaten up junior doctors be released by the police who had taken them away,” said hospital superintendent Pit Baran Chakraborty. Police said cross FIRs have been lodged at Beniyapur police station.

