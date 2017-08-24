Kolkata STF seize fake Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 9.46 lakh, three held

On Tuesday, Border Security Force (BSF) had received inputs that fake notes will be exchanged at the India and Bangladesh order. (Express Photo) On Tuesday, Border Security Force (BSF) had received inputs that fake notes will be exchanged at the India and Bangladesh order. (Express Photo)

In its biggest haul so far of fake Rs 2000 denomination notes, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested three persons from Kalakar street in Central Kolkata and seized 9.46 lakh fake currency notes. “Three people have been arrested with 9.46 lakh FICN. All are residents of Malda”, Murlidhar Sharma Deputy Commissioner, Special Task Force (STF) told express.

According to sources, the arrested have been identified as Alam Sheik, Golap Sheik and Seraul Sheikh, all residents of Baisnabnagar area of Malda, a district located along the Indian Bangladesh border. Police intercepted the three after receiving a tip-off while they were on their to deliver the fake notes. “The fake currency notes are of better quality”, a source told express.

The accused will be produced in court with a prayer of police remand as police want to dig more information about the gang. On Tuesday, Border Security Force (BSF) had received inputs that fake notes will be exchanged at the India and Bangladesh order.

Acting on the information, a special operation was planned by the BSF to nab the counterfeit currency peddlers.

Accordingly a special ambush was laid near Lalmati road. The ambush party observed a person throwing a packet over the fence towards the Indian side. When the security personnel tried to detain the person, his contact on the Indian side of the border escaped under the cover of darkness.

A packet containing 260 notes of 2000 denomination notes was recovered and handed over to Kaliachak police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App