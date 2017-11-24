Kolkata STF arrests one tout , looks for two more ABT members

Shopon Biswas is an old accused in a murder case of a bloggers in Bangladesh. Shopon Biswas is an old accused in a murder case of a bloggers in Bangladesh.

Special Task Force of Kolkata Police has extracted many vital inputs after grilling suspected ABT members Samsad Mia (26) alias Tanvir. On the basis of the information revealed STF arrested a tout Sahadat Hossain (26), a Bangladeshi national who had helped two alleged members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) team to enter India illegally.

While one of the members Samsad Mia (26) alias Tanvir is already under police custody, another person Shopon Biswas alias Sajol Ahmed alias Moon alias Tamim (23) is still at large. According to STF officials two more ABT members including Shopon Biswas had visited Kolkata and are at their radar.

“Hossain was arrested by STF near Jagat cinema hall. He as agent had helped Tanvir and another person namely Shopon Biswas enter India illegally. Police have now received tip off about one more member of their organization namely Nayan Gazi (28) alias Zafor alias Safik alias Saiful alias Ariful Gazi who along with Shopon Biswas had stayed in a hotel in Howrah in the first week of October. Both Biswas and Gazi are ABT members and we are looking for them”, said DC STF Murlidhar Sharma.

As per information shared by Murlidhar Sharma, Shahadat Hossain was arrested on the basis of the information revealed by Tanvir. During interrogation, Hossain revealed that he had actually helped two people enter India and when asked about who the second person was he revealed about Shopon Biswas.

The officials through CCTV footage gathered information about Nayan Gazi another ABT member . The officials through CCTV footage gathered information about Nayan Gazi another ABT member .

“ Tanvir and Shopon Biswas entered India together through the help of Hossain who is actually a Bangladeshi resident but has good network in India and he has been staying in both the countries turn by turn. He works as a tout in border area of Bengal. After Tanvir and Biswas crossed border they were taken to Hyderabad. In Hyderabad Tanvir was introduced to Riazul Islam (25) alias Riaz alias Suman (who is already in custody). The controlling authority of their organization than ordered Tanvir and Riazul Islam to go to Kolkata whereas Shopon stayed back. The last time Shopon Biswas met Sahadat Hossain was in a Hotel ‘ Shiva lodge’ in Howrah in the 1st week of October. As per Tanvir, since the time he left Hyderabad he is not aware about Shopon Biswas whereabouts. It is alarming that Shopon Biswas and Nayan Gazi both ABT members had stayed in a Howrah hotel for three days and are still at large”, said DC (STF) Murlidhar Sharma.

Shopon Biswas is an old accused in a murder case of a bloggers in Bangladesh.

As per officials, Sahadat Hossain revealed that Shopon had come to Kolkata after Durgapuja and had sought help from Hossain for accommodation. STF conducted thorough raids and found entry under name of Shopon Biswas in a lodge in Howrah. The officials through CCTV footage gathered information about Nayan Gazi another ABT member .

The ABT is an al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh, allegedly responsible for the killing of bloggers and intellectuals. During preliminary investigation, STF had found that Samsad and Riazul were Bangladeshi nationals and members of ABT, and had come to Kolkata to purchase arms and chemicals used for making explosives.

On Tuesday STF had arrested two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists linked with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), along with an alleged Indian arms dealer, from the city. The suspected terrorists Samsad Mia (26) alias Tushar Biswas and Riazul Islam (25) alias Riaz alias Suman and Basirhat resident Manotosh Dey (46) are in police custody.

The three operatives who were arrested by Kolkata STF have already been interrogated by different agencies in Lalbazar, police headquarter . A team of Hyderabad Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force had questioned all the three accused in the case yesterday

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App