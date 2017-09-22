Kolkata STF arrests Icchapur Rifle Factory worker red handed smuggling arms

The arms recovered after the arrests. (Express photo) The arms recovered after the arrests. (Express photo)

Two persons, including a worker from the Icchapur Rifle factory, were arrested by the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday for illegally selling parts of riffles smuggled to arms factories in Bihar and Jharkhand. According to official sources, Sambhu Bhattacharjee (49) alias Mona of Jagatdal, North24 Paraganas, and Dipak Saw of Aurobinda Pally, Noapara, were arrested from Ultadanga area in Kolkata early in the evening. “The employee was caught red handed smuggling parts of arms out of the factory”, DC (STF) Murlidhar Sharma told Indian Express.

The accused have been arrested under section 381 (whoever being an employee commits theft in respect of any property in the possession of his master), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and under sections of the Arms Act.

As per sources, one 9mm improvised pistol with 4 rounds of ammunition was recovered from Shaw while 20 empty SLR magazines and some parts of an Insas Rifle, including trigger, hammer, firing pin, hammer spring, lever changer, etc were recovered from Bhattacharjee.

The latter is a junior manager at the Central Works depot of the factory. ‘RFI’ is engraved on almost all the parts that have been recovered, sources revealed.

Sources added that Bhattacharjee used to procure parts of Insas and SLR illegally from rifle factory and would sell it to Shaw of Icchapur, who would then smuggle them to Jharkhand and Bihar where the arms used to be assembled and used illegally.

“It’s a case of smuggling of sophisticated parts out of Icchapur Factory. This guy would give (the arms) to an agent in Kolkata, who would supply it to Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa where these parts were used in assembling of sophisticated arms, some of which were perhaps for Maoists. It is apparently a big racket,” an official told Express on condition of anonymity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd