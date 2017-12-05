Kolkata sexual assault case: No arrest, no meeting, say agitating parents

Protesting parents have also demanded the arrest of the school principal for her alleged attempts to hush up the matter and had lodged a police complaint against her. Protesting parents have also demanded the arrest of the school principal for her alleged attempts to hush up the matter and had lodged a police complaint against her.

The principal of the school appeared for questioning at city police headquarters (Lalbazar) on Tuesday morning while protesting parents at the school said they will not hold talks with the management unless the principal is arrested.

“We had lodged a complaint against the principal of the school on Sunday afternoon and officers had given us assurance that action will be taken within 48 hours. She has not been arrested till now. We will wait till 2 pm. If she is not arrested then we will take out a march to Lalbazar. Till then we will not hold talks with the management of the school. We have unanimously taken this decision,” said the father of the four-year-old girl student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two physical education teachers of the school.

The accused teachers were arrested by police after the father lodged a complaint against them. They were booked under POCSO Act, 2012 and have been remanded in police custody. Protesting parents have also demanded the arrest of the school principal for her alleged attempts to hush up the matter and had lodged a police complaint against her. The management of the school yesterday agreed to hold talks with the parents to resolve the issue and discuss ways to reopen the school which was closed down following agitation by parents. The meeting is scheduled take place between school management and parents in the afternoon.

After being asked to appear for questioning, school principal went to Lalbazar on Tuesday morning and the interrogation is on.

