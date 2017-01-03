Rose valley chit fund case: Trinamool MP Sudip to appear before CBI today

Kolkata: TMC MP Tapas Paul arrested by CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam, in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI, file) Kolkata: TMC MP Tapas Paul arrested by CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam, in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI, file)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandopadhyay is scheduled to appear before the CBI for questioning in connection with the the Rose Valley Chit fund case on Tuesday. According to agency sources, it had interrogated TMC MP Tapas Paul Monday in Bhubaneshwar on alleged financial transactions between the company and Sudip Bandopadhyay.

WATCH VIDEO | Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul Arrested By CBI

“We are investigating whether any public figure was using his or her image to lure people into investing in the chit fund company”, said the source. During his interrogation, Paul claimed to have been feeling unwell, said the source. “He had complaint that he was not able to recall anything and hence was taken to doctor. He is fine now and we will continue interrogating him”, said an official.

Paul, whose three-day remand with CBI concluded on Monday, was first taken to state-run Capital Hospital for check-ups. “We have examined Paul. He has epilepsy and diabetes. But, he is fit to face interrogation by the CBI,” Dr Prasant Mohanty, head of psychiatric department in the hospital, said. He will be produced in a local court on Tuesday.

The CBI had earlier summoned Bandopadhyay twice. He had expressed his inability to submit himself before the agency citing an ongoing Parliament session at the first instance and at the second instance, requested a change in date. In its chargesheet, CBI had accused the ponzi firm of duping investors of Rs 17,000 crore, of which Rs 450 crore is from Odisha alone.