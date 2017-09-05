Kolkata Police denies role in ‘no permission’ for Mohan Bhagwat event

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

A day after organisers of an event alleged that a state-run auditorium in Kolkata cancelled the booking for a session in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was to speak, the state police on Tuesday said a wrong impression has been created that the police denied permission. In a statement to news agency ANI, Kolkata Police said: “Strongly denying impression being created that Kolkata police denied permission to Nivedita trust program at Mahajati Sadan.”

The police cited 10-day early renovation during Puja holidays the reason for denial. “Reason for denial by Mahajati Sadan authority is 10-day yearly renovation during Puja holidays. No renting of hall that time,” added police. The Sister Nivedita Mission Trust had booked the auditorium for October 3 for an event on Sister Nivedita’s role in India’s nationalist movement. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was also an invitee. Also Read: Mamata govt cancels Kolkata auditorium booking for Mohan Bhagwat event

General Secretary of the Trust Rantideb Sengupta told The Indian Express that the auditorium authorities cancelled the booking last Thursday despite completion of all formalities on their part.

“We had booked the auditorium in July after paying Rs 14,350. We also paid another Rs 1,150 as October 3 is a holiday. We even intimated Joint CP Headquarters of Kolkata Police about our event. Suddenly, on August 31, authorities of Mahajati Sadan told us that the booking was cancelled. They told us to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Kolkata Police. While we were about to obtain the NOC from police, the authorities on September 1 informed us that the auditorium was unavailable as it would be under maintenance in the first week of October,” said Sengupta.

Sengupta further added: “The organiser of the event, however, said the event will now be held at a different venue and on the same day. “We are looking for an alternative venue to hold the event.”

