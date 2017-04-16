Kolkata: Police lathicharges rampaging examinees at college in Sealdah

The police made a lathicharge when candidates appearing for the test for posts of constables in the Kolkata Police vandalised property at an examination centre in the Sealdah area this afternoon. Around 25-30 examinees out of nearly 2,000 who sat for the test at Surendranath College, the venue, went berserk after finding that their bags containing personal belongings were missing.

A senior official of the Kolkata Police said that the angry candidates ransacked furniture, computers and other property in the college, prompting the police to resort to lathicharge to restore order. No one was injured in the police action, the police officer said. The college authorities later lodged a complaint with the Muchipara Police Station following which the police started a probe.

