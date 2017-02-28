Apollo patient death: Probe starts, kin settle dues

Sources said that the case is being dealt with utmost seriousness after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a fresh probe into the matter. (Representational Image) Sources said that the case is being dealt with utmost seriousness after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a fresh probe into the matter. (Representational Image)

KOLKATA POLICE Monday began its investigation into allegations of medical negligence and extortion levelled against Apollo Gleneagles Hospital that caused the death of a patient. Police officials have asked for all the documents related to the incident from the private hospital, including the bills and are likely to summon doctors and hospital authorities for questioning soon.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The complainant have named a doctor and a few other hospital staff in the FIR. They will be interrogated now and later they may call others for questioning,” a police officer said. Police have registered a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.

Ruby Roy, wife of deceased Sanjoy Roy, had lodged an FIR at Phoolbagan police station on Sunday against doctors and authorities of the hospital. Additional officer-in-charge of Phoolbagan police station Suman Kumar Naskar has been appointed as the investigating officer.

Sources said that the case is being dealt with utmost seriousness after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a fresh probe into the matter.

The state health department has formed a six-member committee to look into the allegations. The committee will be headed by special secretary, health department, Subir Chattopadhyay. Sources said the committee would mainly probe if the patient was given right treatment at the right time or not, whether the hospital tried to raise the bill intentionally and if it delayed his transfer to another hospital that allegedly caused his death. The committee is likely to submit a report to the chief minister’s office by next week.

Meanwhile, the deceased family Monday cleared all the dues by paying over Rs 2.90 lakh and collected the documents from the hospital, including the fixed deposit certificates, which were submitted by them as a guarantee.

Ruby said that the hospital tried to make her sign a document that would have proved that she had accepted money from them. “The document has been seized by the police,” she said.

The hospital, on the other hand, said that out of respect for the deceased’s family, they had accepted the remaining amount and returned all the documents. “We stand by our commitment to refund the entire cost of the treatment of Sanjoy Roy,” said Dr Joy Basu, Chief Operating Officer, in a statement.

Ruby, however, said she didn’t want the money. “They (hospital) had not shown any sensitivity when my husband was alive. I have named a few in the FIR, but missed out many names. I want all of them to be punished,” said Rubi Roy.