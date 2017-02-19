Kolkata Police Commissioner files defamation case against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya  

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has filed a defamation case against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for accusing him of destroying evidence in the Saradha Chit fund case. At an event in Kolkata last month, Vijayvargiya had alleged that Kumar had destroyed the “evidence” to protect Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. He had said that he would ask for a CBI probe into Kumar. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, had complained to the Calcutta High Court alleging that the police was not co-operating in sharing case documents.

Kumar’s petition was lodged under section 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC. Following the petition, Vijayvargiya may have to appear on March 7. During court proceedings the public prosecutor argued that Vijayvargiya’s allegations were false and defamatory. “It is bad for the state that a high ranking officer is toeing the line of a political party. We have fought the TMC politically and will fight them in court too. The defamation case is politically influenced. We will continue exposing corrupt Mamata Banerjee’s government and we will also expose officials working on behalf of them. I have enough proof,” said Vijaywargiya.

Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, is said to be close to the TMC government. Last year, when the state had its Assembly elections, the Election Commission had removed Kumar from the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner after receiving complaints from Opposition parties. Kumar was the top officer investigating the Saradha chit fund case before it was handed over the ED. The Mamata Banerjee government them made him the head of the CID. The choice of Kumar for the key post had raised eyebrows, with many accusing him of being biased during the probe into Saradha case.