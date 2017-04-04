Kolkata: One killed, three injured in jewellery shop robbery

The incident took place on Sunday, when a gang of miscreants broke into the jewellery shop and decamp with cash and jewellery. (Representational Image) The incident took place on Sunday, when a gang of miscreants broke into the jewellery shop and decamp with cash and jewellery. (Representational Image)

A man was killed during a heist at his jewellery shop after which three persons were arrested while locals gheraod the police station on Monday and blocked the roads and railway tracks in Sonarpur, police said. Three persons were arrested and produced before Barurpur Court yesterday which remanded them to police custody for 10 days, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday, when a gang of miscreants broke into the jewellery shop and decamp with cash and jewellery. The owner was shot dead when he tried to stop them while three persons were injured when the gang opened fire before fleeing the spot, police said.

Deepak Debnath (43) was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead while three others are receiving treatment, they said, adding two of them are in critical condition. An FIR has been registered and investigation is

underway, police said.

