Kolkata: Muslim groups hit streets against Israel PM’s visit

Muslim groups in the state on Thursday hit the streets of Kolkata, protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India. Protesters chanted slogans against Netanyahu and Modi, sprinkled ink on posters of Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and later burned their posters. The protest meeting was held near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Maidan.

Protesters said while the Israeli government is terrorising Muslims in Palestine, India is welcoming their prime minister. “Muslims in Palestine are being attacked, their lands and property being encroached upon. It is sad to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming Netanyahu with open arms,” said Md Kamruzzaman, general secretary, All Bengal Minority Youth Federation.

The general secretary was referring to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine over East Jerusalem, with both nations insisting the city is their capital. US President Donald Trump had in December 2017 officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, provoking condemnation from Palestinian leaders, Muslim countries and the global community at large.

Kamruzzaman also said Netanyahu’s visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad was unfortunate.

“Gandhiji never approved of Israel’s policies. Why has Modi brought him to Sabarmati? The pious place has been insulted,” he added. Kamruzzaman also demanded that India should sever all business ties with Israel and appreciated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “not allowing” Netanyahu in the state.

“We welcome the role played by Mamata because people like Netanyahu, while he is welcomed to places like UP and Gujarat, is not allowed in Bengal,” he said.

