In FB post, Kolkata Metro says against moral policing, then comments saying youth lack decency, good manners

After a young couple was manhandled by a group of elderly men for allegedly ‘standing too close’, Kolkata Metro issued a statement on its Facebook page saying it was against moral policing. But clearly, all is not well within the administration of Kolkata Metro. Or atleast those handling its social media accounts.

Soon after the “AGAINST MORAL POLICING” post, the person handling the metro’s verified page wanted to express their opinion which, quite clearly, is not what the Kolkata Metro says it believes in. Forgetting to switch to their personal account, the administrator commented from the official Kolkata Metro page.

“The incident was a result of year-long vulgarity shown by a section of the younger generation… such incidents would continue to happen until the younger generation got themselves ‘rectified’.” Already up in arms against the inaction by the metro officials, social media users were flooding the page with comments and this ‘official one’ did not go unnoticed. While it has now been deleted, screenshots are circulating widely.

Here’s the full text of the comment, now deleted:

“What wrong has been done by the passengers. Nothing. It is the inevitable fallout of year-long vulgarity shown by a section of young generation. In Metro train, most of the young generation people do not know decency and good manner. To speak in English does not mean civilisation. Good qualities are totally lacking in young generation people and morality a distant dream. In their attitude, arrogance and ‘don’t’ care gesture are very evident. Not only in the Metro, but also in other places similar incident will happen if the young generation does not get themselves rectified,” the post read.

All this for a couple standing “too close” to each other.

On Tuesday, a large number of youth staged protests outside Dum Dum Metro station, demanding arrest of the people who had allegedly beaten up the couple.

A journalist, who witnessed the incident, said the train was crowded and the couple, in their mid-twenties, were standing in the portion reserved for senior citizens. The young man, the journalist said, tried to guard the woman from others by keeping his hands on her shoulder, which an elderly man found offensive, sparking off a row, which reportedly got uglier. No complaint has been registered yet, police said. Metro officials also said they have not received any complaint in this connection. Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee told The Indian Express that they did not find anything untoward in the CCTV footage.

