Kolkata metro ‘moral policing’: Suo motu FIR registered following mass petition

A suo motu FIR has been registered by police in the recent incident of alleged moral policing in Kolkata Metro after a petition, signed by several passengers, was forwarded by Metro Railway authorities. “We have registered an FIR. We have already started taking action so that those who were involved in the incident can be identified and nabbed,” DC (North) Debasis Sarkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The development in the case comes days after a couple were beaten up in the Metro for “standing close to each other”. On Monday, a few people had objected to a man hugging his woman friend in the metro. An argument ensued between the two sides and the couple were later heckled and pushed out of the train at Dumdum metro station.

On Wednesday, protests were held outside Tollygunge and Dumdum metro stations, in condemnation of the ‘moral policing’ incident. On Thursday evening, some girls protesting near Dum Dum metro station alleged assault by some unruly passengers and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Later, police sources confirmed that a complaint was submitted. “It was a fight between two groups — the ones who were protesting and the ones who were objecting to the protest. We have received a complaint, we are looking into it,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, police were trying to procure CCTV footage to investigate the the case of the alleged assault.

