Kolkata: Man arrested for ‘raping’ stepdaughter for last 5 years

A 48-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Thursday from Survey Park area in south Kolkata for allegedly raping his stepdaughter since the last five years. Sources said that the accused, Robin Gayen alias Ranjit, allegedly used to rape the 15-year-old girl at their house whenever he would find her alone. The girl had reportedly run away from home a few months ago because of the ordeal, sources said. She was brought back home by the accused only, they added. The girl had told police that she narrated her ordeal to her mother three months ago, but the latter did not take it seriously, sources said.

The accused has been booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “We have received the complaint. The accused has been arrested. An enquiry into the matter is on,” said a police officer.

