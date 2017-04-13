Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee to induct Chandrima Bhattacharya in cabinet

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also said that sometimes Opposition votes get transferred among Opposition parties. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also said that sometimes Opposition votes get transferred among Opposition parties.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the people of Kanthi Dakshin Assembly constituency after TMC candidate’s victory in the bypolls. Banerjee said that Chandrima Bhattacharya, who won the bypoll, would be once again inducted into her cabinet of ministers. Bhattacharya was made a minister of state for health, law and judicial affairs after she won the Assembly election in 2011 from Dum Dum North seat. However, she lost the seat in 2016 Assembly election to CPM’s Tanmoy Bhattacharya.

“I missed having her and a couple of others in my cabinet of ministers. They used to perform well. We have already made Manish Gupta a Rajya Sabha member. Now Chandrima has won the election and we will have to assign her a new portfolio. She will will be made a minister in a cabinet reshuffle which will take place in the Bengali new year, ” Banerjee said in Murshidabad.

Asked to react on BJP emerging second in Kanthi Dakshin, Banerjee said she was concerned about which party comes second or third. “I am not bothered about who comes second or third. That’s not my duty. We are grateful to the people who have given more support to us. This huge support will make us humble and help us work for the development of the people, ” she said.

The TMC supremo also said that sometimes Opposition votes get transferred among Opposition parties. “There could be a nexus between CPM and BJP. Sometimes Opposition votes get transferred among opposition parties. CPM, Congress and BJP transfer votes among each other. We do not do it and we are not bothered about them,” Banerjee said.

