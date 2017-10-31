Kolkata: Iron pillar of Joka-BBD Bag metro project leans on road in Behala

The incident happened at around 10.30 pm last night when the pillar was found leaning on the on the Diamond Harbour Road at Behala tram depot crossing, a police officer said (Google Maps) The incident happened at around 10.30 pm last night when the pillar was found leaning on the on the Diamond Harbour Road at Behala tram depot crossing, a police officer said (Google Maps)

An iron pillar erected to carry out construction work at the Joka-BBD Bag metro railway project in Behala area of southern part of the city accidentally got loose and leaned on the road, the police said Tuesday. The incident happened at around 10.30 pm last night when the pillar was found leaning on the on the Diamond Harbour Road at Behala tram depot crossing, a police officer said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as alert metro workers removed the iron pillar, a senior Metro official said. Traffic was partially stopped on the road as senior officials of Metro Railways besides a team from the Behala police station rushed to the spot.

“This was absolutely accidental. Nobody is injured and we are checking whether there was any lax on the part of any of our workers,” a Rail Vikas Nigam Limited official told PTI. Traffic resumed at that stretch within hours, a traffic official said.

