Kolkata: Hospital vandalised after patient’s death

AN ANGRY mob went on rampage at CMRI Hospital in south Kolkata early Wednesday, following the death of a teenage girl, who was admitted there with stomach pain.

The mob vandalised the hospital’s ground floor, thrashed employees and later blocked the Diamond Harbour Road, said police. The incident disrupted daily operations at the hospital and the management temporarily stopped admitting patients.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Saika Parveen. Claiming that she died due to medical negligence, her uncle, Ali, said: “We admitted her at CMRI Hospital around 3 am with abdominal pain. The doctors told us to arrange a huge amount as she needed to undergo an operation. Later, we were told that she died before the operation could begin. How can she die even before the treatment started?”

As soon as the family got to know about her death, locals stormed the hospital. Video footage showed the mob beat up a doctor, broke glass windows and damaged several computers and laboratory equipment. Sources said the protesters were hundreds in number and several of the hospital employees fled fearing for their lives. A huge contingent of police, along with RAF personnel, was deployed at the hospital.

Later, in a statement, the CMRI management stated: “In early hours of this morning, a patient was brought to our hospital from a nursing home with suspected perforation of bowel and was in a very critical condition. She was in a state of shock and the doctors needed to restore her blood pressure before being able to operate. Unfortunately, due to severity of shock, the patient passed away following cardiac arrest even before she could be taken to the operation theatre.”

“We share our deepest condolences with the patient’s family. However, we strongly condemn the violent incident that affected our staff and property this morning. At CMRI, the safety of the patients, their families and staff is of highest priority,” it added.

Speaking to mediapersons, CMRI public relation officer, Piyashi Chakrabarty, said: “We were extremely scared with the mob vandalising the hospital and thrashing the staff. Our hospital was full of patients when the incident took place. They destroyed well-decorated counters and smashed computers. We are feeling insecure.”

While Parveen’s family has lodged a complaint against the hospital authorities, CMRI CEO Dr Shantanu Chattopadhyay too has lodged a complaint under IPC sections and West Bengal Medicare Service Institution and Medicare Service Personnel (Prevention of violence and Damage to Property) Act-2009 with the police.