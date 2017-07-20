Fire in Kolkata’s multi-storied office building, no casualty

Fire fighters douse the fire that broke out at an office building in Kolkata on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Fire fighters douse the fire that broke out at an office building in Kolkata on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

A fire broke out in a multi-storied building which houses mostly offices on Pretoria Street in the southern part of the Kolkata. Eight persons fell sick after inhaling smoke. They were all released from a state run hospital after preliminary treatment, a hospital source said. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at 12, Pretoria Street building next to a school at around 12.50 pm, a Fire Department official said.

Besides fire fighters, a couple of teams from Kolkata Police Disaster Management unit rushed to the rescue of inmates of the building, mostly office workers, breaking glass panes of the five-storied building to release smoke from inside, he said.

Fire fighters try to break the glasses of an office building which caught fire in Kolkata on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Fire fighters try to break the glasses of an office building which caught fire in Kolkata on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

State Fire Minister and city Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who also reached the spot, said that the building was evacuated and nobody was injured in the mishap. “Our fire department officials worked quite efficiently and brought out everybody from the building,” Chatterjee said. The cause of the fire is not yet known and a probe has been ordered, a fire department official said.

