Three firemen have reportedly been injured while dousing a massive fire at a chemical factory in Madhyamgram, Kolkata.

The fire, which broke around midnight, is still out of control even as 38 fire engines are present on the spot to douse it.

#WATCH Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Madhyamgram (North 24 Parganas, West Bengal).3 firemen injured,efforts still on to douse fire pic.twitter.com/OtmDkXP2lO — ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

Further details awaited.