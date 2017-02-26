Kolkata: Elderly man, accused of molesting woman, dies during police interrogation

An elderly man on Sunday died inside a police station here while he was being questioned in connection with his alleged involvement in molesting a woman. Police said, Snehamoy Dey (62) died inside Sinthee police station this morning while he was being questioned in a case of molesting a woman, a beauty parlour worker, near his residence in the area. Following a complaint lodged by the woman that Dey had molested her, policemen went to Dey’s house this morning and took him to the police station for interrogation.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Dey, a cardiac patient, could not withstand the rigour of questioning, fell ill and died.

Watch What Else is Making News

Claiming that Dey had not molested the woman, they alleged that police have not shown them any paper when they visited their residence this morning and left for the police station with Dey to grill him.

“He was a cardiac patient and doctors had prescribed him that he should not go through any mental stress. But we believe police asked him questions and pressurised him to answer them following which he fell ill and died,” a family member of Dey said.

According to a senior official at the Kolkata Police headquarters, a probe has been ordered into the incident as well as the role of the investigative officer in the alleged molestation of the beauty parlour worker.