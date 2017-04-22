Kolkata: Eight-year-old girl raped inside cab

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cab driver inside a vehicle in southern part of the city, police said on Saturday. The man lured the girl, a Class III student, with chocolate when she was playing in front of her house in Ballygunge Park area at about 7.30 pm Friday.

On hearing the girl screaming for help, a police patrol spotted the car in nearby Ballygunge Phari area and arrested the man who is a neighbour of the victim, a police official said. Medical tests on the girl confirmed rape, he said.

The man has been charged with abduction and rape as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

