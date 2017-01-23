Kolkata: Cops try to trace source of message that ‘triggered’ Burdwan lynching

Two days after a 60-year-old man was lynched by an angry mob in Kalna, Burdwan, leading to his death, the police and state administration, on tenterhooks since the incident, are trying to trace the source of social media messages that allegedly triggered the violence.

To quell the resultant tension, they have also been moving from district to district making appeals on microphones, asking people not to listen to false rumours. The Kharda police station posted on Facebook, “Different rumours are being spread on social media. Don’t listen to these rumors. Don’t share these (sic).”

Sources said that the easy proliferation of vicious rumors on social media, particularly WhatsApp, had made it almost impossible for officials to keep check. According to the police, among the messages which triggered the violence was one titled “Girls Beware”, which claimed that a new method of “trapping, robbery, blackmail, kidnap and rape” of young women had come to light, and a “crying child could be found with an address”. It also said that this was a “trap” and warned “innocent girls” to be careful.

“The message doesn’t overtly mention Pakistan, but rumours have a way of getting embellished and becoming increasingly vicious,” said a police officer.

Another rumour circulating specifically in Burdwan — that “outsiders from Pakistan” were in the area to harm locals — had allegedly triggered that violence that led to the attack on Anil Biswas, a contractual labourer who had arrived at Kalna to spray pesticides at a mango garden. Police sources said the mob had overpowered Biswas and four others and thrashed them with iron rods after finding a soiled knife, shovel and gardening tools in their bags. The tools had allegedly “confirmed their fears” about the rumoured hostile outsiders. The incident triggered protests in Biswas’ hometown Nadia.

Burdwan District Magistrate Saumitra Mohan told The Indian Express that the rumours were first spread in Kalyani and other parts of North-24 Parganas and added that outsiders.

This isn’t the first time that violence in Bengal has been proliferated by social media. The recent violence at Bhangar was allegedly triggered by a video of a TMC leader making objectionable statements. The rioting at Hazinagar was worsened by three unverified messages, each showing alleged attacks on the Hindu community. The police maintained that all three sources were false, while another police officer said that the ultra-nationalist Hindu organisation ‘Hindu Samahati’ had been a key participant in “spreading violence”. Tapan Ghosh, chief of the Hindu Samhati, has since maintained that the allegations are false, while his social media posts said, “I have done my duty”.

Meanwhile, sources in the police admitted that they urgently needed to change the traditional response to such violence; attempting to stop communication and impose curfew. “Curfews don’t work anymore. In the past, curfews stopped communication. Not anymore. Instead, we need to try and ensure that the right information is spread instead of lies that fuel more violence,” said an officer.